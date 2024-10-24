Digital Transport Map launched for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

In anticipation of visitors from around the globe arriving for the COP29 climate conference in Baku from November 11 to 22, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has launched a Digital Transport Map, the Company told News.Az .

This online resource provides key information on strategically located transport hubs, venue access and hotel accommodation enabling users to easily manage their transport requirements during COP29.The network of transport hubs covers strategic locations across the city and combines a range of routes and transport schemes. The hubs link delegates and visitors from their accommodation to Baku Stadium by providing easy access to a range of multi-modal transport options including shuttle buses, metro lines and metro stations and taxis.The newly launched Digital Transport Map – available on the COP29 website – is designed to show users where the key hubs are located. These hubs have been designed to optimise and simplify delegates’ journeys by effectively linking together journeys between hubs, the venue and accommodation throughout COP29.This user-friendly resource provides navigation to the Baku Stadium, including the Blue and Green Zones, Heydar Aliyev Airport, major hotels and residential complexes, along with the COP29 transport hub network and relevant shuttle services and express airport transfer routes. It also includes information on parking areas, bus stops, and pick-up and drop-off points. Users can select the most efficient routes for driving or walking between destination points by selecting the relevant fields on the digital transport map.The interactive transport map is one of several measures that the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is introducing to effectively handle the influx of visitors during the conference, ensuring smooth and comfortable movement for both guests and city residents for the duration of COP29.Other measures being introduced include deployment of hundreds of taxis and close to 400 buses will be put into service, including express public buses, dedicated conference shuttles, and airport transfers, all aimed at providing reliable passenger transport services.Moreover, the Government of Azerbaijan is pleased to offer accredited participants access to complimentary city and airport shuttle services, as well as free access to public transport during the conference from the 11th- 22nd November. Free access to public transport in addition to the complimentary shuttle services for delegates goes beyond UNFCCC requirements and indicates how Azerbaijan is exceeding the expectations of the host country by ensuring delegates have access to several forms of free transport in Baku during COP29. To gain free access to the complimentary shuttle services and public transport (which includes the metro, trains, and regular buses) delegates must present their accreditation or letter of confirmation from UNFCCC. All information regarding access to the conference transport services can be found on the COP29 website.The interactive digital map encompasses just one part of the Operating Company’s approach to transport. The creation of this new, multi-modal transport system is designed to ensure a safe and frictionless travel experience, and the Operating Company’s planning and approach are shaped to fit around the entire, end-to-end experience that a passenger will have during their stay in Azerbaijan. From the moment they set foot in the airport, to getting to and from their accommodation, as well as accessing the venue. Our strategy brings together a whole of government approach across multiple agencies that are helping to facilitate each step of the way.

News.Az