President: Slovakia and Azerbaijan are currently governed by policies based on sovereignty and dignity

“Slovakia and Azerbaijan are currently governed by policies based on sovereignty and dignity,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, News.Az reports.

The head of state congratulated Robert Fico once again on his re-election as Prime Minister of Slovakia and noted that concrete steps were taken immediately after he resumed his role. "High-ranking officials made trips from Slovakia to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Slovakia, and today we are welcoming our esteemed guest," the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

