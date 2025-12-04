Putin in New Delhi: Key defense, trade deals expected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on December 4 for a two-day state visit. His aircraft landed at the Indian Air Force base Palam in New Delhi at 16:30 Moscow time (19:00 local time). The base, initially built by the British during World War II, later became part of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, reports News.Az, citing Russia media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed Putin at the airbase. After a brief embrace, the two leaders greeted members of both delegations and watched a short traditional dance performance by artists in blue and red saris. Putin and Modi then departed together for an informal meeting, traveling in a white Toyota from Modi’s motorcade.

According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the informal session will focus on the most sensitive issues in bilateral relations and the current international environment. New Delhi prepared extensively for the Russian leader’s arrival: roads from the airport were decorated with posters reading, “Welcome, His Excellency Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, President of the Russian Federation.” Russian and Indian flags lined the ceremonial Rajpath Avenue leading from the presidential palace to the India Gate monument. Putin’s images were displayed across central New Delhi, and even local vendors and tuk-tuk drivers eagerly told journalists that the Russian president was coming.

The central program of the visit will take place on December 5. Putin will begin the day by visiting the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. Afterward, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi — first in a restricted format, then in an expanded meeting with delegations from both sides. A ceremony to sign several documents will follow, including a program outlining strategic areas of Russia–India economic cooperation through 2030. The two leaders are also expected to make statements to the media.

Later, Putin and Modi will attend the Russia–India Business Forum, including the plenary session titled “Russia–India: A Dialogue Changing the World.” The Russian president will also participate in the launch of the new RT India television channel. He will then meet with President of India Droupadi Murmu and attend a state reception in her honor.

Putin and Modi maintain frequent personal contact. Earlier this year, they held a warm meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin and have spoken by phone at least five times throughout the year. Modi last visited Russia on July 8–9, 2024, and the two leaders held another informal meeting on August 8 in Novo-Ogaryovo.

The two nations are connected through the Intergovernmental Russian–Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation. Current “promising projects” include industrial co-production, innovation and technology exchanges, peaceful space exploration, resource development, and labor-migration programs.

The Russian delegation includes high-level officials: Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. Representatives of the Federal Customs Service, Rosfinmonitoring, FSVTS, Roscosmos, Rosatom, VEB, as well as major companies such as Rosneft, Sberbank, VTB, Rusal, and others are also part of the delegation.

India is seeking to purchase additional S-400 “Triumf” air defense systems, according to Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. Military Watch Magazine previously reported that New Delhi is also evaluating potential procurement of the long-range S-500 system and fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets, alongside discussions on delivery schedules for existing S-400 contracts.

