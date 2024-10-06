Russia and the US to help Kenya develop nuclear energy

Amid global energy challenges, Kenya has announced plans to actively develop cooperation with Russia in the fields of nuclear and renewable energy.

This statement was made during the annual forum "North Caucasus: New Geostrategic Opportunities," held on October 4-5 in Stavropol, where Kenya’s Ambassador to Russia, Peter Mutuku Matuki, expressed confidence in the potential of this partnership.Energy security has long been a priority for Kenya, one of the largest economies in East Africa. The country faces growing demand for electricity, which requires sustainable energy sources. Currently, a significant portion of Kenya’s electricity comes from hydropower, but climate change poses risks to the reliability of this resource. This makes Kenya’s move toward nuclear and renewable energy in collaboration with Russia a strategic step.Russia, with its advanced nuclear technologies and extensive experience in building nuclear power plants, can play a pivotal role in helping Kenya develop this sector. The ambassador emphasized Russia’s economic expertise, giving Kenya further confidence in the success of this collaboration.In addition to nuclear energy, solar power is another area where Russia can offer valuable support. While Russia is not traditionally known for solar energy, its companies have been actively developing and deploying solar technologies, making them competitive on the global market.Kenya’s collaboration in nuclear energy is not limited to Russia. The country is also strengthening ties with the United States in this field. According to reports by News.Az , Kenya and the US are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on nuclear cooperation during the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in September. This agreement will promote the exchange of expertise in nuclear policy, research, and regulation, with a focus on energy, health, and agriculture.Kenya aims to begin construction on its first nuclear power plant by 2027, with an anticipated capacity of 1,000 MW. The project is expected to play a key role in meeting the growing demand for electricity as the country aims to become a middle-income economy by 2030. Kenya has also identified two potential sites for the plant, which it plans to complete by 2034 at an estimated cost of KES500bn ($3.87bn).This growing collaboration between Kenya and the US was further emphasized during Kenyan President William Ruto's State visit to the US, where clean energy and resilience, including nuclear energy, were major topics of discussion between President Ruto and US President Joe Biden. In addition to the US, other countries such as China, Slovakia, and South Korea are also seeking to strengthen nuclear energy cooperation with Kenya, highlighting the global interest in the country's energy future.The "North Caucasus: New Geostrategic Opportunities" forum provided a platform for discussions on a wide range of issues, including the strengthening of economic and energy cooperation between countries. The event was supported by the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the North Caucasus Federal District and the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, highlighting its importance for regional and international cooperation. Held since 2017, the forum has become a key venue for developing strategic solutions in a changing geopolitical landscape.Kenya’s interest in working with Russia isn’t limited to nuclear and renewable energy. Earlier this year, the Kenyan government expressed its desire to develop the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector. As one of the world’s largest exporters of LNG, Russia could be a critical partner in helping Kenya realize its ambitious plans. Given Kenya’s goal to diversify its energy sources and reduce dependence on traditional fuels, collaborating with Russia on LNG presents a promising opportunity.Kenya is continuously exploring ways to enhance its energy security and promote sustainable development. The partnership with Russia in nuclear energy, solar power, and LNG opens new doors for both nations. At the same time, Kenya's growing collaboration with the United States and other countries highlights the strategic importance of nuclear energy in Kenya’s future. Sharing technology and expertise with global partners could be a vital step toward creating a modern and sustainable energy infrastructure that will not only boost Kenya’s economic growth but also ensure its long-term energy independence.

