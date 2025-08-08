Russia attacks SOCAR's oil depot in Odesa, 4 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of August 8, Russia used "Shahed" drones to attack SOCAR’s oil depot in the Odesa region, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The attack caused a fire and damaged the diesel fuel pipeline.

According to the sources, the fire was quickly contained. Four employees were seriously injured as a result of the strike and were given emergency medical assistance.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed. Emergency restoration work is underway.

