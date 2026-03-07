Deadly Russian attack damages homes in Kyiv, Kharkiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine on March 7, using drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles to target multiple cities, Ukrainian officials said.

The strikes caused major destruction in Kharkiv, while damage was also reported in Kyiv and several other regions. Railway infrastructure was hit, and power outages were recorded in parts of the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched waves of drones toward Ukraine starting late on March 6. Between around 01:35 and 02:35, several volleys of ballistic missiles followed, many targeting Kyiv.

Monitoring channels suggested that Zircon missile may have been used, possibly launched from Crimea, though the exact types of missiles have not been confirmed.

Russia also launched Kalibr missile strikes from ships in the Black Sea.

The heaviest damage occurred in Kharkiv, where a ballistic missile struck a five-story residential building in the city’s Kyivskyi district.

According to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov, part of the building’s entrance structure was completely destroyed, and a nearby residential building was also damaged.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said drones also struck the Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts, including an industrial area.

Rescue teams reported that at least 10 people were injured in the city, including children aged six, eleven, and seventeen. Authorities said five people were confirmed dead, while several others may still be trapped under the rubble.

In Kyiv, ballistic missiles were launched toward the city at least three times during the night.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said damage was recorded in three districts:

Holosiivskyi district – debris sparked a fire in a non-residential area

Desnianskyi district – missile debris found on a road

Dniprovskyi district – debris discovered at three separate locations

No casualties were reported in the capital.

Ukraine’s state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said railway infrastructure was damaged, forcing trains in the Rivne, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions to change routes.

Backup diesel locomotives were deployed to sections where power had been disrupted.

Elsewhere, an infant was injured in Zaporizhzhia after shelling damaged dozens of apartments.

Explosions were also reported in Odesa, where local officials said an infrastructure facility had been hit.

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a strike triggered a large fire at another infrastructure site, with nearly 200 rescuers deployed to deal with the aftermath.

Meanwhile, the Khmelnytskyi Oblast reported power outages and damage to a railway station building after the attack.

Officials said emergency services and energy crews were continuing repair work while rescue teams searched through rubble in the hardest-hit areas.

News.Az