Ports ablaze as Russia halts dozens of trains overnight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine’s railway and port infrastructure, triggering fires and halting dozens of trains, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba, drones targeted four railway substations in the Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Vinnytsia regions, as well as multiple railway bridges. No casualties were reported, but some trains were temporarily redirected to alternative routes while restoration work continues, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“During the air raid alert, more than 20 trains were stopped in safe locations — this is a standard safety procedure to protect passengers and staff,” Kuleba added.

The strikes also hit Odesa’s port infrastructure, where vegetable oil tanks caught fire and a grain warehouse was damaged. Officials confirmed there were no casualties. Port facilities in another area also sustained damage, and emergency crews are actively working to contain the fires and repair the infrastructure.

In total, Russian forces launched 29 missiles, mostly ballistic, and deployed 480 drones across multiple regions, with the heaviest attacks affecting Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and other parts of Ukraine.

Ukraine continues to assess the full scale of the damage, emphasizing that restoration and safety measures are ongoing.

News.Az