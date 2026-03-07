Ukrainian strike damages Russian warships in Novorossiysk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s military says two Russian Black Sea Fleet warships were damaged during a strike on the Novorossiysk naval base earlier this week.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional analysis confirmed that two Russian frigates, Russian frigate Admiral Essen and Russian frigate Admiral Makarov, sustained damage following the attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strike targeted the naval base in Novorossiysk, located in Russia’s Krasnodar region, where several vessels from the Russian Black Sea Fleet are stationed.

Ukrainian military officials said further assessments are underway to determine the full extent of the damage and whether other ships or support vessels were also affected.

“Systematic strikes on the enemy’s military infrastructure and defense industry facilities will continue until the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine ceases completely,” the Ukrainian General Staff said.

The attack reportedly took place during the night of March 2, when Ukrainian drones launched a large-scale strike targeting Russian naval assets.

Sources in Ukrainian intelligence said the operation was conducted jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine and Ukraine’s defense forces.

According to those sources, the strike also hit the naval minesweeper Valentin Pikul.

Ukrainian officials say the frigate Admiral Essen suffered critical damage and is no longer capable of launching Kalibr missile strikes. The operational status of Admiral Makarov is still being assessed.

Analysts are also reviewing possible damage to other vessels, including the anti-submarine ships Yeysk and Kasimov.

News.Az