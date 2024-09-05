Russia creates a secret trade route to purchase electronics from India despite sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the conflict in Ukraine drags on and Western sanctions tighten, Russia is being forced to find creative ways to keep its military operations running smoothly. With each passing day, the need for critical electronics and technology to support military capabilities becomes more pressing. Recently, it has been revealed that Russia is using unconventional trade routes to bypass sanctions and acquire the necessary electronics and components for its armed forces. A recent report by the Financial Times unveils these hidden trade channels and Russia's tactics for skirting sanctions.

A new report by the Financial Times has uncovered that Russia has set up a secret trade route to import essential electronics from India, which are being used to fuel its war in Ukraine. This revelation comes from leaked government documents and sources who prefer to remain anonymous.Back in October 2022, a Moscow-based organization known as the Consortium for Foreign Economic Activity and International Interstate Cooperation in Industry (Ved MMKP) informed Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade that it had the capacity to spend 82 billion Indian rupees (around $976,650) to buy components that were once purchased from Western countries.These electronic parts, which include items for telecommunications, servers, and other sophisticated electronic equipment, have both civilian and military uses, putting them under Western export controls and restrictions.Despite the heavy Western sanctions cutting off Russia's access to foreign electronics, the Russian military has managed to keep itself supplied with these critical components, which are used in missiles, drones, and electronic warfare systems.The Financial Times reports that Ved MMKP’s document laid out plans to use a “closed payment system between Russian and Indian companies” to dodge Western oversight. A Western official, who asked not to be named, suggested that this consortium could be a “front” for Russian intelligence activities.Amidst these sanctions, Russia has been stockpiling Indian rupees thanks to a surge in oil sales to India. As a result, trade between the two countries nearly doubled, hitting $65 billion in 2023.Although the specific details of how Russia is executing this secret trade strategy remain murky, customs records show a noticeable rise in Indian exports of sensitive electronics, as listed in Ved MMKP’s report, since mid-2022.Reports also indicate that an Indian company called Innovio Ventures supplied Russia with at least $4.9 million worth of electronics, including drones, and shipped an additional $600,000 worth of goods to Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian nation that has become a key backchannel for Russia to import sanctioned items.Moreover, at least one sanctioned Russian company, Testkomplekt, reportedly received $568,000 worth of electronic equipment for use in electronic warfare systems, according to the Financial Times.

News.Az