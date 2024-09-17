Russia supplies Armenia with "Smerch" missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has commenced large-scale deliveries of missiles for the "Smerch" multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) to Armenia, raising concerns in Azerbaijan and fueling suspicions about Yerevan's possible revanchist ambitions. These arms shipments come against the backdrop of supposed tensions between Moscow and Yerevan, which many perceive as a political maneuver aimed at diverting attention, including from Azerbaijan, with whom Russia signed a Declaration on Allied Interaction in 2022.

Despite attempts to obscure the arms transfers, Baku is well aware of the situation and has already drawn the necessary conclusions.The missiles being sent to Armenia include various types: 9M55K, 9M55F, 9M55S, 9M528, and others. These missiles are around 7.6 meters long, with a 300 mm caliber. The range of the standard missiles spans from 20 to 70 kilometers, while upgraded versions can reach up to 90 kilometers. Each missile weighs about 800 kg, with warhead weights ranging from 243 to 280 kg, depending on the type of payload, which can include high-explosive fragmentation, cluster munitions with shaped-charge submunitions, or thermobaric warheads.These shipments are intensifying regional tensions, prompting neighboring states, especially Azerbaijan, to closely monitor developments.

News.Az