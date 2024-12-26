Yandex metrika counter

Russian air defenses may have shot down Azerbaijani plane: US official

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Russian air defenses may have shot down Azerbaijani plane: US official
Agence France-Presse

Initial information indicates that the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane was caused by a Russian air defense system, News.az reports citing Agence France-Presse .

US State Department official's comment came after media reports that Azerbaijani government sources had attributed the crash of the plane to a Russian air defense system.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      