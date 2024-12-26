Russian air defenses may have shot down Azerbaijani plane: US official
Agence France-Presse
Initial information indicates that the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane was caused by a Russian air defense system, News.az reports citing Agence France-Presse .
US State Department official's comment came after media reports that Azerbaijani government sources had attributed the crash of the plane to a Russian air defense system.
