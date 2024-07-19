Russian airline wins court case against Armenian supplier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian airline "Rossiya" won a court case against Armenian supplier Aquila Technics for 15.5 million rubles. The dispute arose from the supplier's failure to deliver ordered aircraft tires, News.Az reports citing the Telegram channel "Brief".

In summer 2022, "Rossiya" signed a contract with Aquila Technics for spare parts. In October, the airline ordered Bridgestone tires worth 15.5 million rubles and paid in advance. However, the tires were not delivered, and the payment was not refunded.The court ruled in favor of "Rossiya," ordering Aquila Technics to pay the full amount plus 100,000 rubles in state duties.Previously, UTair faced similar issues with Aquila Technics, ordering engines worth 176 million rubles that were never delivered. The court seized the supplier's accounts in Russia.EU and US sanctions have forced Russian airlines to find alternative sources for parts, leading to significant financial losses, totaling over 191 million rubles (over $2 million).

News.Az