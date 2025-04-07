Syria becomes the new battleground for Türkiye–Israel rivalry

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov





After more than a decade of war, Syria remains far from stable. Now, new geopolitical tensions are emerging as Türkiye strengthens its presence in the country — a development that has not gone unnoticed by Israel.

Recent reports suggest that Syria’s transitional authorities are preparing to transfer former Russian military bases in Homs and Palmyra to Türkiye. Videos circulating online show Turkish military equipment being moved into the region, including S-400 air defense systems previously purchased from Russia.

In response, Israel has launched a wave of airstrikes targeting Syrian military positions in Hama and Damascus. According to Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the military airport in Hama was almost completely destroyed, dozens were injured, and four Defense Ministry personnel were killed. A separate ground operation was carried out in the south of the country. Syrian authorities condemned the strikes as an unjustified escalation. Meanwhile, officials in Tel Aviv called them “a warning for the future” — a message many analysts interpret as being directed at Türkiye.

The site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Hama governorate in Syria on Thursday. Photo: Abdulaziz Ketaz/Agence France-Presse

During a recent visit to Paris, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar openly accused Türkiye of trying to turn Syria into “a Turkish protectorate.” Responding to these remarks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Reuters that Israeli attacks are weakening the new Syrian government’s ability to provide security and risk destabilizing the broader region. Still, he emphasized that Türkiye does not seek confrontation with Israel in Syria.

However, signs of growing confrontation are unmistakable — and deeply troubling. Israeli media outlet Ynet reported that Israel will not allow Turkish troops to be stationed near the Golan Heights. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly intends to raise this issue during his upcoming meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Previously, when Russian forces were stationed near the Golan, Israel maintained direct lines of communication with Moscow. With Türkiye now entering the vacuum, Israeli authorities say they must reassess the situation and prepare for all possible scenarios, including the risk of direct conflict.

Despite rising tensions, diplomatic channels between Türkiye and Israel remain open. Israeli media reports suggest that Israel has proposed a temporary division of Syria into zones of influence controlled by the United States, Russia, Türkiye, and the transitional Syrian government — at least until a long-term political solution can be achieved.

According to Western intelligence sources cited by Israeli outlets, Türkiye’s military presence in Syria has already reached 10,000 troops. The Jerusalem Post reports that Türkiye aims to become the main provider of air defense systems to Syria and plans to expand the T4 base in Homs province near Palmyra, turning it into a drone operations hub. Middle East Eye adds that Türkiye is preparing to deploy its Hisar air defense system at the base and establish a Turkish-controlled airspace zone. Once secured, large-scale reconstruction efforts will begin.

Photo: Shutterstock

However, experts warn that such moves may escalate tensions with Israel. According to a source quoted by The War Zone, Israel views the buildup of Turkish forces near Palmyra as a direct threat to national security.

The outcome of Netanyahu’s talks with Trump could prove decisive. But Europe appears to be turning away from Israel’s current strategy. During her visit to Jerusalem last month, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Israeli airstrikes in Syria “unnecessary,” especially given the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Although European criticism of Israel has somewhat softened under the current U.S. administration, discontent persists. And Israel is clearly growing less tolerant of such views. On April 5, two British MPs were detained and deported upon arrival in Israel due to their earlier public criticism of Israeli policy in Gaza.

For now, it seems unlikely that European concerns will influence Israel’s decisions. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel will maintain both its aerial pressure campaign and its military presence in buffer zones along the Syrian border. Since December, Israeli forces have controlled the buffer zone near the Golan Heights, citing national security interests.

Meanwhile, attention has shifted away from Gaza — but the so-called “Trump Plan” for the region is already taking shape. The plan, previously suggested by Donald Trump, involves encouraging the voluntary relocation of Gaza residents. Israel has supported the idea, and Defense Minister Gallant has appointed Deputy Defense Ministry Director Colonel Yaakov Blitzstein to lead the newly established “Office for the Voluntary Relocation from Gaza.”

Taken together, these developments reveal the increasingly fragile state of Middle Eastern geopolitics — and underscore how elusive stability in Syria and the broader region remains.

