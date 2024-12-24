+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Goncha Hajiyeva, Head of the International Relations Department of the Republican Committee of Independent Trade Union of Azerbaijan Education Employees.

For over two decades, Ilham Aliyev’s leadership has consistently bolstered Azerbaijan’s position on the international stage, driven by a steadfast commitment to the nation’s interests. This approach—combining foresight, determination, and an unwavering pursuit of justice—forms the bedrock of both his foreign and domestic policies.Since assuming office in 2003, Ilham Aliyev has advanced the vision of National Leader Heydar Aliyev while adapting it to modern challenges. One of his most remarkable achievements has been the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from nearly 30 years of occupation. This historic milestone not only restored the country’s territorial integrity but also showcased the Azerbaijani people’s resolve in defending their rights. As Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev demonstrated Azerbaijan’s capability to safeguard its sovereignty, setting a precedent for national pride and unity on a global scale.In the aftermath of the Second Karabakh War, Ilham Aliyev’s international stature significantly increased. The victory underscored his exceptional leadership, evident not only in military success but also in diplomatic initiatives. Through a carefully balanced foreign policy, Azerbaijan has strengthened partnerships with neighboring countries and global powers, enhancing its reputation worldwide. A notable example is Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.This globally significant event reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s role as a responsible and influential actor on the international stage. The unanimous praise from participants for the exceptional organization of the conference is a testament to the country’s ability to address global challenges under Ilham Aliyev’s leadership. This accomplishment underscores Azerbaijan’s comprehensive approach to global issues and its meaningful contributions to international discourse.In recent years, Azerbaijan has become a critical bridge between East and West. Its strategic geographic location, economic potential, and political stability position the country as a trusted partner for numerous states. Under President Aliyev’s guidance, Azerbaijan has developed key transport corridors such as the East-West and North-South international routes. These projects enhance the country’s economic security, foster regional cooperation, and establish Azerbaijan as a pivotal player in global trade.Ilham Aliyev’s leadership excellence is equally evident in domestic affairs. His policies prioritize the welfare of the people, with a strong emphasis on their rights and interests. This synergy between the government and citizens has been instrumental in maintaining stability and achieving new milestones. Trade unions play a vital role in this process, safeguarding labor rights and fostering social harmony. They contribute to better working conditions, higher wages, and a stronger foundation for social stability.Thanks to effective social policies, Azerbaijan ranks among the world’s most stable nations. Government initiatives in healthcare, education, and infrastructure development significantly improve the quality of life for its citizens. Projects such as constructing new schools, hospitals, and sports facilities exemplify the country’s commitment to social progress.Energy security remains a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s strategy. The country’s role in major projects like the Southern Gas Corridor underscores its efforts to enhance its position in the energy market while ensuring reliable energy supplies to Europe. This makes Azerbaijan a vital partner for the European Union and other global stakeholders.Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate is another key driver of its success. The country has embraced innovative technologies, advanced its IT sector, and created conditions conducive to attracting foreign investments, which stimulate economic growth. The development of the tourism sector further supports Azerbaijan’s international image as a hospitable and modern destination.Ilham Aliyev continues to inspire millions through his tireless dedication and visionary leadership. His strategic decisions yield tangible results, securing Azerbaijan’s place among the world’s leading nations. His unique blend of foresight and relentless effort has earned him widespread admiration and respect.Ilham Aliyev’s political strategy is not only a testament to Azerbaijan’s present achievements but also a guarantee of its future prosperity. This path requires immense effort, but the results justify the commitment. Under Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan is confidently advancing, serving as a model of national unity and sustainable development. His leadership inspires other nations striving for progress and stability.On behalf of the team at the Republican Committee of Independent Trade Union of Azerbaijan Education Employees, we warmly congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday! We wish him strong health, longevity, and new achievements in his dedicated efforts for the development of our Homeland. We sincerely believe that under his wise and visionary leadership, Azerbaijan will continue to achieve remarkable success on the international stage.Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az