TikTok’s U.S. transfer deal: National security or political theater?.

Editor's note: Aysel Mammadzada is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

There are few things more entertaining in Washington these days than the TikTok saga. What started as a national security concern has evolved into a prime-time political performance - complete with dramatic hearings, stern soundbites, bipartisan chest-thumping, and just enough technical jargon to convince the public that something deeply patriotic is unfolding.

Now, with TikTok’s U.S. operations set to fall under majority American ownership in a so-called “transfer deal,” the finale is in sight. And, like many finales in American politics, it comes with more applause lines than actual answers.

Source: Reuters

Let’s start with the official story. TikTok, the wildly popular platform with more than 170 million U.S. users, is a national security threat because its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could theoretically share Americans’ data with Beijing or manipulate what Americans see. Congress passed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, the White House issued solemn warnings, and U.S. officials reminded everyone that China is not to be trusted with teenage dance videos and conspiracy-theory memes.

The result? A restructuring that gives U.S. investors majority ownership, places a U.S.-controlled board at the helm (six out of seven seats), and tucks U.S. user data behind something resembling a digital, Stars-and-Stripes-themed firewall.

Sounds bold. Sounds tough. Sounds… like a plotline that tested well in focus groups.

Yet once you peel back the patriotic wrapping, the picture looks less heroic and more like a geopolitical game show.

A security solution, or just a re-brand?

To be fair, the national security concerns aren’t imaginary. China doesn’t have a glowing record on data transparency, and TikTok’s addictive algorithm isn’t just entertaining, it’s powerful. U.S. lawmakers would arguably be irresponsible not to examine that threat.

But scrutiny is not the same as strategy. And here’s where the cracks show.

TikTok has already spent years saying U.S. data lives on American servers managed by American security teams. Meanwhile, the new “American-controlled” TikTok will still allow ByteDance to maintain a minority stake - under 20 percent, but enough to stay connected to the architecture that made the app a global juggernaut. The algorithm, the real brain behind the platform, isn’t being rewritten from scratch. We’re promised “guardrails,” but the technical details are vague enough to make even seasoned cybersecurity experts shrug politely.

In other words, TikTok didn’t get divorced from China; it negotiated joint custody.

And the kids, that’s us, are supposed to believe this suddenly changes everything.

Political posturing disguised as patriotism

If this story feels familiar, it should. In the era of tech Cold War tensions, TikTok is the perfect villain: foreign enough to feel threatening, but mainstream enough that hearings guarantee media coverage. It checks all the boxes:

A youth-dominated platform older lawmakers famously don’t understand

A rising China challenging U.S. dominance in tech

An easy way to look “tough on foreign adversaries” without passing complex data privacy laws that might annoy donors

Let’s acknowledge the obvious: the U.S. loves to punish foreign companies while avoiding real regulation of its own tech giants. Meta hoards user data like a digital dragon sitting on a golden pile of targeted-ad treasure. Google knows more about Americans than their spouses do. Amazon could probably guess your next grocery list before you open the fridge.

Yet none of them are facing forced divestment “for national security.”

Could it be that the real threat isn’t just China’s potential access to data, but China’s ability to build a social-media platform that successfully competes with Silicon Valley?

Surely not. That would make this political, and the U.S. government insists this is about security, not power, influence, or American tech interests. We will all pretend to believe that.

What changes for users? Spoiler: Not much

For TikTok’s 170 million American users, not much will change, aside from perhaps the flavor of surveillance capitalism. The same viral dance challenges, political rants, and cat videos will keep streaming. The recommendation engine will still understand your impulses before you do. Your attention will still be mined, packaged, and sold.

Only now, the company benefiting from that obsession may have more friends at Capitol Hill fundraisers.

Is that better? Worse? Or simply business as usual — with a patriotic sticker on top?

The bigger picture: We solved the wrong problem

The elephant in the server room is this: foreign ownership is not the core danger. Unregulated algorithmic power is. TikTok didn’t become a national security risk solely because ByteDance owns it. It became a “threat” because it can shape thought, culture, and political sentiment at scale - something every government in the world would love to control or contain.

Source: Reuters

Changing ownership doesn’t fix that.

If policymakers truly wanted to protect Americans from digital manipulation, they would pass comprehensive:

Data privacy laws

Algorithm transparency standards

Platform accountability rules

Disinformation and influence-operation safeguards

But real regulation is hard, unglamorous, and requires thinking beyond sound bites. Scaring parents about teenage TikTok addiction? Far easier.

So what did we actually accomplish?

We staged a political spectacle about sovereignty and digital freedom. We forced one of the world’s most influential platforms into a restructuring that gives U.S. investors and officials more leverage. And we pretended it was the cybersecurity breakthrough America needed.

In reality:

The algorithm remains powerful and opaque

ByteDance still has influence

Content-shaping power shifts hands but not principles

Broader tech governance remains untouched

We traded one set of risks for another - all while congratulating ourselves as though we saved democracy.

Final thought: A change of masters, not a change of model

The TikTok deal is a perfect symbol of 21st-century tech geopolitics: loud, symbolic, and only partially effective. It’s neither a heroic national-security triumph nor a meaningless stunt, but it leans suspiciously toward theatre. The platform survives. Washington gets its victory lap. And the real battle - understanding and governing algorithmic power - is delayed yet again.

In the end, TikTok didn’t just get Americanized. It got politicized, capitalized, and weaponized in the U.S.–China tech rivalry.

The real winners? Investors, politicians, and the narrative machine.

The losers? Anyone who hoped this episode would spark real digital governance.

The scroll continues. The algorithm persists. And Washington once again shows that when technology collides with politics, the show often matters more than the substance.

