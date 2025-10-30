China approves TikTok transfer deal, U.S. Treasury says

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has approved the transfer agreement for TikTok, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday, signaling a potential resolution to the long-running U.S.-China dispute over the popular short-video app.

Speaking to Fox Business Network following President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Bessent said the deal is expected to move forward in the coming weeks and months, though he offered no additional details, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“In Kuala Lumpur, we finalized the TikTok agreement in terms of getting Chinese approval, and I would expect that would go forward soon,” Bessent said.

Earlier on Thursday, China’s Commerce Ministry said it would properly handle TikTok-related issues with the United States, underscoring Beijing’s commitment to resolving the matter.

