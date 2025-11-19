Turkmenistan expands foreign policy footprint across wide geographic spectrum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Teymur Atayev is an Azerbaijani publicist, historian, and political scientist, and hosts the program Aspects of Foreign Affairs on Azerbaijan’s CBC TV channel (broadcast in Russian). The article reflects the author’s personal views and does not necessarily represent the position of News.Az.

Following U.S.-Turkmenistan discussions at the Central Asia-U.S. (C5+1) summit in Washington, the two sides agreed to explore Ashgabat’s potential to offer preferences and exemptions to American companies in the critical minerals sector.

Turkmenistan also expressed interest in supporting new trade and transport corridors connecting Central Asia and the South Caucasus. This diplomatic outreach reflects the country’s broader efforts to step up its foreign policy and economic engagement across multiple fronts.

In particular, during the ongoing Türkmentel-2025 international scientific conference on telecommunications, telemetry, information technology, and broadcasting equipment, as well as the 1st International Conference and Exhibition ITTC-2025 titled “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development”, Ashgabat signaled its readiness to consider specific investment proposals from foreign partners, underscoring its open-door policy. The forums highlighted Turkmenistan’s transit and transport potential, including infrastructure development along the East-West and North-South axes such as the Serhetabat-Herat fiber-optic line, the Turgundi-Herat railway, and the Arkadag smart city. Officials noted that these projects present broad opportunities to expand international trade and economic ties across the Eurasian region.

Source: Akorda

On November 12, during a meeting between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda, Ashgabat emphasized the importance of expanding international partnerships, including stronger relations with reputable financial and banking institutions.

According to Turkmen sources, the country’s growing role as a strategic bridge between Eurasia’s energy resources and the high-tech markets of the Persian Gulf was showcased at the ADIPEC-2025 international forum in the United Arab Emirates. Turkmenistan’s national pavilion highlighted key initiatives such as the Galkynysh gas field, the TAPI gas pipeline, Caspian shelf development, LNG projects, and gas-chemical complexes.

Against this backdrop, China’s state-owned corporation SINOMACH expressed its readiness for comprehensive cooperation with Turkmenistan in infrastructure and industrial construction, including turnkey investment and contracting projects. Bilateral negotiations focused on opportunities in industrial construction and the petrochemical sector.

Information on Turkmenistan’s main development priorities in the oil, gas, and industrial sectors, including modernization efforts and regional energy security strategies, was also presented in Romania. Notably, Romania’s Chimcomplex previously proposed establishing a joint Turkmen-Romanian chemical company with Turkmenhimiya to promote industrial development and deepen economic cooperation.

On November 13, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa outlined the tangible results of cooperation between Brussels and Ashgabat, noting that joint efforts are paving the way for “new successes — from high-level political dialogues to cutting-edge projects in trade, transport connectivity, environmental sustainability, and human development.” She emphasized that Turkmen initiatives such as expanding the use of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and the port of Turkmenbashi, as well as the proposal to lay undersea Caspian communication cables for digital connectivity, align closely with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

Ambassador Peksa also highlighted the “EU for Green Turkmenistan” program, which promotes renewable energy sources to support Ashgabat’s transition to a low-carbon economy while creating jobs and ensuring environmental protection.

In addition, the Colvir Banking Conference, organized by the international IT company Colvir Software Solutions, recently concluded, advancing technological and educational initiatives for a sustainable digital future in Turkmenistan’s financial sector.

Elsewhere, the first freight train from Russia passed through Turkmenistan to Iran, delivering a large consignment of goods within 12 days, with part of the cargo destined for Iraq. This development enables regular rail service between Russia, Iran, and Central Asian states, further strengthening regional connectivity.

Source: Shutterstock

Amid these efforts, Ashgabat is preparing to host the International Forum for Peace and Trust on December 12, 2025, marking one of the most significant diplomatic events in its recent history.

Ashgabat also appears to be confidently pursuing its foreign policy across various areas, including the development of a special format of relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. This month, a Turkmen delegation participated in an event in Baku marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. Discussions touched on the development of political and economic ties as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation. For example, the works of Magtymguly Pyragy have been translated into Azerbaijani, and a Center for Turkmen Literature operates at the Nizami Institute of Literature. Several international academic conferences were also held in honor of the 300th anniversary of the renowned Turkmen poet and thinker.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az