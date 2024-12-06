Weapons or diplomacy: Berlin’s strategy to end the war in Ukraine - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az presents an interview with German political scientist Alexander Rahr.

Alexander Rahr. Photo: Social media

Iris-T SLM. Photo: Diehel via Hensoldt.



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec.2, 2024. Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

- Sustainable peace requires not only the cessation of hostilities but also the establishment of conditions that minimize the likelihood of renewed conflict. Among the most effective initiatives, I would highlight diplomatic efforts involving neutral mediators, economic support for Ukraine's reconstruction, and robust international security guarantees.Regarding the deployment of German soldiers, the decision entails both risks and benefits. On the one hand, it could help strengthen the position of the EU (not Germany) as a peacemaker. The participation of German troops could cause conflicts related to the historical memory of the German invasion of the USSR during World War II, support for Banderovites, and other similar aspects.In Germany, there is increasing support for deploying UN troops along the conflict line. Ukraine demands security guarantees in any future peace agreement. While NATO membership is unlikely, neutral "blue-helmet" troops could serve as a feasible compromise. Russia is unlikely to accept NATO countries' participation in a peacekeeping mission, so troops from "neutral" nations might be considered.The idea of UN peacekeeping forces could indeed provide a compromise, but its implementation would require agreement from both sides of the conflict. If the peacekeepers were from neutral countries such as Switzerland, Austria, or Ireland, it might reduce tensions and create conditions for a sustainable ceasefire. However, Russia's willingness to accept such an initiative, given its mistrust of international missions, remains a key issue.- The supply of weapons like IRIS-T air defense systems and Leopard-1 tanks reflects Germany's active support for Ukraine. These steps strengthen Germany's reputation as an ally willing to take substantial responsibility for European security.However, expanding arms deliveries inevitably increases tensions with Russia. This requires Germany to pursue a balanced strategy to prevent further escalation. Personally, I believe negotiations are more productive than escalating arms supplies, which are often destroyed on the battlefield. However, it is clear that the West is determined to support Ukraine until the last tank. A defeat for Ukraine would symbolize a defeat for NATO, which Western leaders are determined to avoid.Within NATO, there is consensus that Ukraine's defeat would jeopardize the entire Western security framework. In the absence of diplomatic breakthroughs, arms deliveries are perceived as a way to maintain the balance of power on the battlefield.- Germany's cautious stance reflects its recognition that Ukraine's rapid NATO membership could provoke direct confrontation with Russia. This position allows Germany to support Ukraine while minimizing risks to European security.However, this approach has caused friction with Eastern European allies, who favor more decisive actions. Scholz opposes Ukraine's NATO membership, understanding the potential for such a move to escalate into a global conflict. Within the EU, Ukraine's membership might serve as compensation for territorial losses in the east, reflecting Germany's concerns about the consequences of NATO's expansion.Ukraine's accession to the EU could provide a middle ground, offering integration guarantees without the military commitments associated with NATO.- Scholz's second visit highlights not only solidarity with Ukraine but also Germany's ambition to play apivotal role in resolving the conflict. Discussions likely centered on additional military aid, preparations for potential peace negotiations, and plans for Ukraine's infrastructure reconstruction.The visit also has domestic political implications. As Scholz navigates an election campaign, he seeks to demonstrate his support for Ukraine while avoiding direct confrontation with Russia. This balancing act is crucial to reassuring voters that Germany remains a reliable partner while mitigating risks.- Pistorius' initiative could significantly improve the Bundeswehr's combat readiness. A combination of voluntary and mandatory elements allows for attracting more recruits while maintaining their motivation.The success of this model will depend on resolving issues related to funding and training. Pistorius, often regarded as a hawk, frequently emphasizes the need for Germany to prepare for potential conflict with Russia, asserting that Russia may soon pose a direct threat to the West.While I view this rhetoric as somewhat exaggerated, it enhances Pistorius' authority and may be aimed at boosting domestic mobilization and justifying increased defense budgets. However, such statements risk being perceived as provocative, potentially exacerbating international tensions.

