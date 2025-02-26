What are the benefits and challenges of a common Turkic alphabet?– INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

Interview of News.Az with Uzbek political scientist Ravshan Nazarov, senior researcher at the Institute of State and Law of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

- From September 9 to 11, 2024, Baku hosted the third meeting of the Commission on the Common Alphabet of the Turkic World, established by the OTS. What advantages does the transition to a unified Turkic alphabet offer? How will the standardization of writing impact the cultural and economic integration of Turkic countries? Could this initiative strengthen cooperation in education, science, and business?

- The transition to a unified Turkic alphabet could provide several advantages for Turkic countries, fostering stronger cultural and economic integration while also enhancing cooperation in education, science, and business. The creation of a common alphabet based on Latin script will help establish a shared linguistic space, facilitating mutual understanding and cultural exchange among Turkic nations. Standardized writing will allow citizens of Turkic countries to access each other’s literature, media, and academic works more easily, contributing to the preservation and promotion of a shared cultural heritage.

A common alphabet will also simplify business communication and documentation, strengthening trade and economic relations between Turkic states. Standardized writing will make it easier to market goods and services across Turkic-speaking nations, while also accelerating trade agreements and improving the efficiency of business operations.

In the fields of education and science, the transition to a common alphabet will create favorable conditions for joint educational and research projects, making it easier to exchange knowledge and academic resources. Standardized writing will help unify curricula and teaching materials, facilitating student and faculty mobility within the Turkic world.

A unified alphabet could also serve as a symbol of a shared Turkic identity, reinforcing political ties and coordination between countries in the region. Standardized writing will promote closer collaboration within international organizations and initiatives aimed at strengthening the Turkic world.

The transition to a common Turkic alphabet is a strategic step toward enhancing unity among Turkic nations, expanding their cultural and economic connections, and fostering cooperation across various spheres of public life.

- What steps is Uzbekistan taking toward adopting the unified Turkic alphabet? What reforms and initiatives have already been implemented or planned to adapt to the new script? How is the government and the education sector preparing for this transition, and what are the timelines for full integration?

- Uzbekistan has been taking concrete steps toward transitioning to a unified Turkic alphabet based on Latin script, aiming to strengthen cultural and linguistic ties with other Turkic-speaking nations.

The discussion on alphabet reform began in 1989 with the adoption of the first version of the Law on the State Language of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In 1993, President Islam Karimov signed a law introducing the Uzbek alphabet based on Latin script, with the goal of completing the transition by 2000. However, the process was delayed, and Cyrillic continued to be used alongside Latin script. In 1995, a second version of the law was adopted, accompanied by a government resolution approving the main orthographic rules of the Uzbek language. In subsequent years, several amendments and additions were made, including reforms in 2010, 2011, and 2017.

The establishment of the Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature in 2016 was an important milestone in the language reform process. In 2019, the government introduced an updated version of the Latin-based Uzbek alphabet, bringing it closer to the Turkish script to unify writing systems among Turkic nations. That same year, a presidential decree was issued to enhance the role of the Uzbek language as the state language, followed by a cabinet resolution outlining measures for linguistic development.

In 2020, a presidential decree outlined further reforms in language policy, leading to the adoption of a comprehensive strategy for the development of the Uzbek language between 2020 and 2030. A government program for the implementation of this strategy was approved, along with measures to increase research in Uzbek language and literature. In 2021, a roadmap was introduced for the gradual transition to Latin script, specifying the shift of government documents, legal acts, place names, organization names, signage, media, and advertising to the new alphabet.

In January 2024, the President of Uzbekistan issued a resolution on promoting Uzbek language, history, and culture abroad, highlighting the country’s commitment to language reform.

In the education sector, the transition to Latin script has been graturdually implemented in schools and universities since the 2000s. Under the roadmap, efforts are being made to increase the number of teaching hours dedicated to the Latin-based Uzbek language and to expand teacher training programs. Government institutions are also preparing for the transition by retraining employees, updating information systems, and modernizing databases.

The initial goal was to complete the transition to Latin script by January 1, 2023. However, given the complexity of the process and the need for thorough preparation, deadlines may be adjusted. The final timeline for full integration will depend on the successful implementation of planned initiatives and society’s readiness for the change.

Uzbekistan’s move toward a unified Turkic alphabet is aimed at strengthening cultural ties with Turkic nations, facilitating mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields, and preserving and developing national identity.

-What challenges may arise during the transition to a unified alphabet? What measures should be taken to overcome potential language barriers and difficulties in population adaptation?

The transition to a unified Common Turkic Alphabet is far from straightforward or universally welcomed. There are numerous challenges that must be addressed to ensure a smooth and effective implementation of this ambitious project.

One of the primary difficulties lies in the linguistic complexity and phonetic differences among modern Turkic languages. Each language has distinct phonetic characteristics, making it challenging to develop a universal alphabet that accurately represents all sounds without losing precision. Some phonemes exist in certain languages but are absent in others, necessitating adaptations for each individual country. Attempts to create a Latin-based Common Turkic Alphabet were made in the 1920s and 1930s, but they ultimately failed.

Historical and cultural factors further complicate the transition. In countries such as Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, where Cyrillic has been used for decades, changing the script may face resistance from the older generation and intellectual elites. The shift to Latin script is often perceived as a break from the extensive Russian and Soviet heritage, which has already sparked significant ethno-cultural, political, and social debates. For some Turkic-speaking peoples, particularly those from the Oghuz branch, such as Azerbaijanis, Turkmens, and Gagauz, the adoption of a Common Turkic Alphabet raises concerns about preserving their linguistic and ethno-cultural identity. Another critical issue arises regarding Turkic-speaking populations that lack independent nation-states, such as those in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Russia, and China, as well as the Gagauz and several other ethnic groups.

Educational and social barriers also present significant obstacles. Many citizens, particularly those in rural areas, have grown accustomed to Cyrillic and may struggle with learning a new script. Retraining teachers, adapting textbooks, and revising educational curricula will require substantial time and financial investment. Economic costs will also be a major consideration. Changing the alphabet will necessitate expenses for updating official documents, public signage, software, and printing new educational materials. Governments will need to allocate funds for large-scale public awareness campaigns to explain the necessity of the reform.

Technical and digital challenges must also be addressed. State and private databases, websites, document management systems, and e-governance platforms will need to be adapted to accommodate the new script. Ensuring compatibility of new fonts and language settings with international standards will be crucial for seamless integration.

A smooth transition will require careful planning and gradual implementation. A transitional period of ten to fifteen years, during which both alphabets are used concurrently, could help ease the process and allow the population to adjust gradually. Introducing the new alphabet in early education would ensure that future generations grow up familiar with the Latin script. It is essential to develop an alphabet that is user-friendly and widely comprehensible for all Turkic-speaking communities. The creation of digital dictionaries, transliteration tools, and educational programs would further support the transition.

Government support and public engagement will be vital in ensuring the success of the reform. Informational campaigns through mass media, social networks, and educational institutions will help highlight the importance of the transition. Free courses for adults and elderly citizens should be provided to facilitate their adaptation to the new script. Integrating the new alphabet into the digital environment will be equally important. The development of online learning platforms, including mobile applications and interactive websites, will play a key role in teaching the new script. Ensuring that the Common Turkic Alphabet is fully supported in operating systems, search engines, and social media platforms will further enhance accessibility.

Cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries will be necessary to standardize the alphabet and develop digital solutions. A unified commission of linguists, historians, and IT specialists should be established to oversee the process. A shared educational curriculum for the new alphabet should be introduced under the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

The transition to a Common Turkic Alphabet is an extensive, complex, costly, and ambitious endeavor requiring a well-coordinated and comprehensive approach. While it has the potential to strengthen cultural and economic ties among Turkic-speaking nations and communities, its success will ultimately depend on careful planning, phased implementation, and strong government support.

