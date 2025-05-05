+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pahalgam incident has sparked significant political debate, especially concerning India’s immediate and unsubstantiated blame of Pakistan. Pakistan's position in this matter stands firm, advocating for a thorough and impartial investigation rather than allowing political narratives to dictate the course of events. India's swift attribution of blame, without clear evidence or a structured investigation, undermines the pursuit of truth and escalates tensions unnecessarily.

Pakistan’s stance is rooted in the need for a responsible and transparent investigation, in line with international standards. Accusations based on political agendas, rather than facts, not only distort the situation but also hinder any genuine progress toward resolving the underlying issues. The lack of a balanced approach from India is problematic; rather than seeking objective clarity, the incident has been framed as an extension of the long-standing political rivalry between the two nations.

The potential long-term impact of such hasty blame on peace efforts cannot be overstated. Prematurely accusing Pakistan without solid evidence further entrenches the cycles of hostility and distrust, making it more difficult for both countries to engage in meaningful dialogue. Pakistan advocates for a cooperative approach, one that prioritizes transparency, due process, and mutual respect. This position is essential for achieving sustainable peace in the region, as it lays the foundation for resolving disputes through objective reasoning rather than inflammatory rhetoric.

In this context, Pakistan's position is not just about defending its reputation but also about safeguarding the prospects for peace. The international community, which watches closely, should encourage both nations to move beyond political narratives and focus on uncovering the truth. Only through a fact-based investigation can there be hope for de-escalation and a future where both countries coexist in stability.

News.az Analytical portal discussed India’s harsh and unevidenced accusation of Pakistan with Muhammad Asif Noor, Director of Centre for Central Asia and Eurasian Studies at Pakistan’s Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.

According to him, India's rapid blame of Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident, without a structured investigation or supporting evidence, suggests a deliberate effort to fit the attack into a pre-existing political narrative rather than seeking factual clarity: “India’s decision to assign blame to Pakistan within minutes of the Pahalgam incident, even before initiating any structured investigation, signals something deeper than a reactive security posture. The speed with which the accusation was made, and the absence of supporting material, indicate that the attack has been swiftly positioned within a pre-existing political framework in New Delhi. That framework thrives on producing certainty where ambiguity prevails. The lack of forensic transparency or any substantive public intelligence from India reveals an interest in fixing a narrative rather than establishing facts”.

Muhammad Asif Noor describes Pakistan’s response has been restrained and deliberate. “Islamabad has not rushed to counter-allege or adopt the same rhetorical temperature. The call for a neutral and transparent probe is a strategic response meant to set parameters for accountability. That move also exposes the limitations in India’s position. If the allegation is strong, it should withstand scrutiny. Pakistan’s insistence on a credible third-party inquiry, ideally under a multilateral or neutral mandate, shifts the terrain from emotional politics to procedural legitimacy. This moment is also being used by India to reassert domestic control over the Kashmir region. The timing of the attack, its location deep inside territory under heavy surveillance, and the immediate communal framing by Indian media all serve a purpose beyond identifying the perpetrators. The policy environment in India has been moving steadily toward shrinking political space in Kashmir while promoting settlement policies that would change the demographic structure. In that context, this incident offers political capital. It allows New Delhi to collapse distinctions between dissent and violence, between resistance and terrorism. The foreign policy messaging then builds outward from that internal framing. It aims to prevent scrutiny by substituting speed for substance.”

Mr Noor says Pakistan’s decision to internationalize the response shows awareness of the reputational game that surrounds such moments: “Islamabad is no longer trying to win the argument inside India. Instead, it is building a case in the court of global opinion, in legal forums, and among diplomatic allies. That is why the rejection of allegations is paired with legal language, references to treaties, and efforts to share intelligence assessments through multilateral platforms. This is part of a shift where Pakistan tries to move the debate away from being caught in a binary of defense and instead shapes the procedural boundaries of how such incidents should be treated.

The bigger question is why India avoided standard investigative processes. If the attackers were trained and directed from outside the territory, it would be in India’s interest to prove that with forensic and technical evidence. But if the chain of responsibility is mixed, if there is local facilitation or gaps in Indian internal security, then the narrative becomes harder to hold. By shutting that space down early, India has made it difficult for neutral parties to trust its version. That choice, too, is strategic.

There are longer-term consequences to such crisis framing. Each incident of this kind tightens India’s internal security discourse, expands its justification for unilateral measures, and isolates Kashmir from the rest of the region. It also sets the stage for incremental escalations that can be packaged as defensive retaliation. Pakistan, on the other hand, knows the cost of misinterpretation. It cannot afford another wave of accusations to spiral into kinetic consequences without recourse to arbitration or multilateral engagement. That is why the demand for independent investigation is not only about disproving guilt, but about reinforcing a procedural mechanism that can prevent future flashpoints from being exploited”.

The global environment is also more volatile now, says Pakistani political scientist, adding he ability of any state to use a terrorism accusation without offering evidence is diminishing: “The same countries that once responded to such claims on the basis of alliance politics are now asking for documentation. In that context, India’s reliance on domestic projection over international consensus has limits. The risk is that if this approach continues without checks, New Delhi may find fewer takers for its version of events, even among those that are generally sympathetic to its strategic goals.

Pakistan’s restraint is dominating the headlings and building a record. That record is visible to the states that will eventually be asked to mediate or weigh in. Islamabad’s position is not passive. It is calibrated. It is asserting sovereignty without theatrics. It is preparing for the next allegation by asking that this one be handled by standards that apply beyond South Asia. That is where the credibility contest is being fought now. And Pakistan’s bet is that evidence will matter more than emotion, if not today, then in the next crisis.”

News.Az