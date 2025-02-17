10 killed, several injured in Cairo building collapse - PHOTO -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A building collapse in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, resulted in 10 fatalities and 8 injuries on Monday, with several others feared missing under the rubble.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene in the working class neighborhood of Kerdasa, where civil defense teams searched for people thought to be missing under the rubble, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



According to eyewitnesses, “a gas cylinder explosion” caused the collapse, and a police investigation was under way.



Building regulations are unevenly enforced in the sprawling metropolis of Cairo, home to over 26 million people.



The city has seen a number of deadly building collapses in recent years, both due to the dilapidated state of some and, at times, failure to comply with building regulations.

News.Az