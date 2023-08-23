10 people die, including Wagner head Prigozhin, in private jet crash in Russia's Tver region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten people on Wednesday died in a private jet crash in Russia's northwestern Tver region.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military group, was among the passengers on the plane, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) initiated an investigation of the crash of the Embraer plane that happened in the Tver Region, the agency said in its statement, adding that the name Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in the list of passengers of the crashed flight," Tass reported.

The agency has launched an investigation into the crash, state news agency Tass reported.

The business jet that crashed was traveling from the capital Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Prigozhin made headlines in June when he launched an “armed rebellion” against the Russian leadership before quickly aborting it.

News.Az