10 people killed, 12 injured in bus, truck crash in Russia's Tatarstan

A spokesman of the local Interior Ministry said that a deadly road traffic incident with a bus and a truck occurred early on Sunday in Russia's Tatarstan, claiming the lives of at least 10 people and injuring 12, TASS reports.

"According to preliminary information, ten people died. A team of investigators is working on site," the source said.

The region’s rescue authority earlier said seven people died and 11 were injured in the accident.

The local emergencies service said that at about 00:40 Moscow time on Sunday they were informed that a bus en route from the Volga area city of Samara to Izhevsk in Urals overturned after colliding with a truck. Both vehicles caught fire.

