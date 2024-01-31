1,000 polling stations equipped with webcams: Azerbaijan’s CEC

+ ↺ − 16 px

1,000 polling stations across Azerbaijan, or 20% of total stations, are been equipped with webcams, the chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Panahov noted that the number of polling stations equipped with webcams in the upcoming snap presidential election in the country is up to 3% higher than in the previous elections.

“This idea was put forward by the President of Azerbaijan in 2010. Since then, this practice has been applied,” the CEC chairman added.

News.Az