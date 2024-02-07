102-year-old voter casts ballot at Baku Health Center polling station

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fatma Sattarova, aged 102 and one of the oldest voters, exercised her right to vote at the polling station established at the Baku Health Center of the Ministry of Health, News.Az reports.

Today marks the presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Fatma Sattarova Huseyn, a veteran of the Second World War and the chairperson of the Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan, also participated in the election. Despite receiving treatment at the Baku Health Center of the Ministry of Health, Ms. Fatma cast her vote at the polling station set up at the center.

Fatma Sattarova, the Second World War veteran, has made significant contributions to the social, political, and cultural life of the country. She has been awarded the “Independence” Order.

News.Az