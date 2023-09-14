105 years pass since liberation of Baku from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today marks the anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the occupier Armenian-Bolshevik units, News.az reports.

105 years ago, Baku was liberated from the occupation.

On September 15, 1918, the Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers freed Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation and wrote a glorious page in the history of the Azerbaijani state. Ensuring its independence, Azerbaijan put an end to the domination of Armenians and Bolsheviks in Baku and surrounding regions.

Though Azerbaijan's independence was announced in May of 1918, part of the country's territory, Baku, and surrounding regions were under the occupation of Armenia-Bolsheviks. Without it, it was impossible to imagine Azerbaijan's state independence.

Young Azerbaijan, which newly gained its independence and was not recognized globally, had insufficient capacity to ensure its territorial integrity. Despite being in a hard state, Ottoman Turkey sent its armed troops under the command of Nuru Pasha to fraternal Azerbaijan to safeguard its territorial integrity.

Despite the protests of European countries against the arrival of Turkish forces in Azerbaijan, in August-September of 1918, the Ottoman Empire fulfilled its historical mission with dignity.

On September 15, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus and Azerbaijani Corps liberated Baku from the occupiers. After this historical event, the capital of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was moved from Ganja to Baku.

