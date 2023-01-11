10th Global Baku Forum to be held in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) will be hosting its 10th Global Baku Forum under the motto “The world of today: challenges and hopes” on March 9-11, 2023, the Center said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The NGIC, which has become a significant international center exploring ways of solution to global problems and informing the world community, has been held every year since 2013.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto "Challenges to the Global World Order” was held on June 16-18, 2022, bringing together representatives of more than 50 countries and reputable international organizations.

