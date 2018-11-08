11 IS members detained in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 11 people have been detained as part of the operation against terrorists of the "Islamic State" (IS) in Istanbul, Turkey, the Turkish media reported Nov. 8.

The operation has been carried out in three districts of Istanbul.

Operation is underway to detain two women who managed to escape from the police.

On November 5, a major operation was carried out against members of the "Islamic State" in 11 provinces of Turkey. Some 24 people who were engaged in raising funds for terrorists in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Libya were arrested.

Also the cash money in the amount of more than $500,000 and more than two million Turkish liras were confiscated during the operation. The names and nationalities of the detainees were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, 33 members of IS were detained in Istanbul in July.

As part of special operations in May 2018, the Istanbul police detained 51 members of the IS terrorist organization.

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the IS executioners, was detained during a special operation in Turkey’s Adana Province on April 13.

Kifah Bashir Hussein, the so-called minister of health of IS, was detained in Sanliurfa in south-eastern Turkey on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 12, the Turkish police detained the so-called minister of agriculture of IS, Tarik Ahmet.

In December 2017, a 28-year-old terrorist nicknamed Mahmud, one of the IS executioners, was detained in Turkey’s Hatay Province on the border with Syria.

News.Az

