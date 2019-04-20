11 killed in bus accident in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bus accident in Kazakhstan has killed 11 people and injured 29 others, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said Saturday.

The accident took place on the early morning of Saturday in the Kordai district in the southern Zhambyl region when a car collided with a truck on a highway and a following passenger bus made a rollover in order to avoid a collision with the vehicles, according to the ministry.

"As a result of the accident, eight people were killed instantly, 32 people were taken to medical facilities, where another three people died from injuries," the ministry said in a statement.

A group of rescuers was sent to the scene of the accident and an investigation is underway, the ministry said.

News.Az

