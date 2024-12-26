12 survivors of AZAL plane crash to be brought to Azerbaijan
A drone view shows the site where the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024. Photo: Azamat Sarsenbayev, Reuters
Twelve passengers, who survived the crash of the AZAL Baku-Grozny flight near the Kazakh city of Aktau, will be transported to Azerbaijan on Thursday.Seven passengers in stable condition will be flown to Baku on a regular flight, while five others, whose conditions are moderately serious, will be transferred by a special plane from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, accompanied by a medical team, News.Az reports.
Among the 67 people on board, 42 were Azerbaijani citizens, 16 were Russian, 6 were Kazakh, and 3 were Kyrgyz. Tragically, 38 people lost their lives in the crash, while 29 survived.
In response to the incident, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ordered the formation of a State Commission to investigate the crash's causes, with Prime Minister Ali Asadov leading the effort.
An Azerbaijani delegation, including the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, the Minister of Emergency Situations, the Deputy Prosecutor General, and other officials, is currently in Aktau conducting an on-site investigation.