1,200-year Bible found in southeastern Turkey

A Bible thought to be 1,200 years old was found in a police operation in southeastern Turkey, Anadolu Agency cited the governor’s office as saying on Tuesday.

An anti-smuggling team on Monday seized the Bible, said to be only 34 pages long, with gold lettering on leather, in the city of Kayapinar, said the southeastern Diyarbakir governorship in a statement.

The team seized the Bible while three suspects were attempting to sell it, the statement added.

Six suspects were arrested over the incident, according to the governorship.

No further details of the ancient Bible were provided.

News.Az

