1400 candidates run for parliamentary elections
2431 people have applied to participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020 in Azerbaijan.
Citing the Central Election Commission’s web site, secki-2020.az reports that 237 out of 1637 registered candidates withdrew their candidacies.
As of today, the number of MP candidates is 1400.
