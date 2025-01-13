1.5 meter sandbar shark found dead on Israel’s Hadera beach

A dead sandbar shark found on a beach in Hadera, January 13, 2025. Photo: Ilia baskin/Israel Nature and Parks Authority

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of a 1.5 meter (5 foot) long, 60 kilogram (132 pound) sandbar shark was found on a beach in Hadera in central Israel.

An initial examination revealed a small fishing hook and torn fishing line in the shark’s mouth, News.az reports, citing The Times of Israel. Samples from several organs will be sent to laboratories to test for pathogens.“The bycatch from fishing in Israel directly damages protected natural values, including sharks and sea turtles,” says Yaniv Levy, director of the Sea Turtle Rescue Center at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, who was involved in the initial postmortem. Bycatch refers to maritime creatures accidentally caught and then discarded by anglers.“In fact, they endanger spectacular and rare animals that are found in the Mediterranean Sea. We see these damages in sea turtles that come to us after being caught on fishing hooks and fishing nets,” Levy says.Adult dusty and sandbank sharks are common around the Hadera power plant in the winter months, where the water is uncharacteristically warm.Several weeks ago, the corpse of a pregnant female sandbar shark washed up with fishing hooks in its stomach.

News.Az