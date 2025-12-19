$150M raised for Aleppo reconstruction efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

A donation campaign to support Aleppo’s reconstruction has raised $150 million, officials said on Thursday. The three-day campaign, launched under the Aleppo Governorate, aims to restore and develop the city’s infrastructure after years of war.

Aleppo suffered extensive damage to housing, public services, and infrastructure during Syria’s prolonged civil war and remains in urgent need of reconstruction, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Similar campaigns have been held in other Syrian provinces to support rebuilding efforts.

Meanwhile, tensions in the region persist. Since December 2024, Israeli forces have conducted over 1,000 airstrikes and more than 400 cross-border raids in Syria, targeting military sites and vehicles, according to Syrian government data. Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its control over the Syrian Golan Heights, violating the 1974 demilitarized agreement.

The reconstruction campaign highlights local and international efforts to help rebuild Aleppo while the region continues to face security challenges.

News.Az