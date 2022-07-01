15M medical services provided in Azerbaijan in 5M2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 15 million medical services have been provided in Azerbaijan’s public and private sectors in the first five months of 2022, Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the State Agency of Mandatory Health Insurance, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while addressing a conference “Business Prospects in Healthcare Sphere” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Aliyev pointed to the significant reforms carried out in Azerbaijan over the past 10 years.

He noted that the Azerbaijani state renders support to provide private clinics in the country with appropriate equipment.

