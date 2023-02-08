18 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The protesters ensured free passage for a passenger car of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin, as well as 15 trucks and 2 passenger cars moving towards Khankendi to pass through the protest area.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az