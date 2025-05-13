18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition “Caspian Agro” and 30th Azerbaijan International Food Industry “InterFood Azerbaijan” have today kicked off in Baku, at the Baku Expo Center.

The exhibitions will run until 16 May and serve as key annual events that bring together all major players operating in their respective industries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

These events are organized with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibitions also receive active support from the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AQTA), the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association (AFBIA), Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), and Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

This year, the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition celebrates its 30th anniversary. Over the past three decades, the exhibition has welcomed more than 3,000 companies from nearly 50 countries and over 150,000 visitors, earning a reputation as an effective business platform. The innovative technologies and solutions presented at the exhibition create valuable opportunities for the development of the food industry and the expansion of business relations. At the same time, InterFood Azerbaijan covers key aspects of food security and plays a vital role in its enhancement.

Nearly 450 companies from more than 30 countries have confirmed their participation in the InterFood Azerbaijan and Caspian Agro exhibitions. As a result, the exhibitions will occupy all the pavilions and the outdoor area of the Baku Expo Centre.

Taking into account the preferences of participants and visitors, this year the exhibitions will be held over a period of four days. The organisers hope that this will create new opportunities for interaction between exhibitors and visitors, providing an additional impetus for business engagement.

The geography of the exhibitions covers Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, the Netherlands, Palestine, Russia, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and Uzbekistan. Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, as well as for the first time Egypt, will participate in the exhibitions with national pavilions.

As the largest agricultural exhibition in the region, Caspian Agro covers areas such as agricultural machinery, equipment, and facilities, irrigation systems, packaging, innovative technologies in agriculture, livestock and poultry, veterinary medicine, crop cultivation, fruit and vegetable growing, floriculture, waste processing, logistics, and e-agriculture. Once again, it brings together the leading participants of the agricultural industry, both local and international experts, including importers, exporters, agricultural product distributors, wholesale and retail trade representatives, as well as farmers, gathering thousands of professional attendees and creating unique opportunities for the exchange of experience, knowledge, and innovations.

At the same time, the exhibition features a “Smart Agro” section showcasing artificial intelligence, smart villages, start-ups, IT services, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and green agro initiatives.

The InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition presents products and services across various segments of the food industry, including beverages, confectionery, dairy products, bakery and flour-based goods, fruits and vegetables, packaging, food technologies, as well as halal food and other categories.

The exhibitions serve as an effective platform for promoting the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand. As in previous years, participants of both Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan presents their products under this brand. This stands as a clear example of the development and competitiveness of local production in the global agriculture and food industries.

A rich business programme is presented, and a range of engaging events are organised within the framework of the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions.

Within the exhibition’s presentation zone, the 2nd International Agrarian Innovation Forum will be held, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Forum will feature discussions on key topics such as the agro-park model in modern agricultural approaches, the application of artificial intelligence in the agrarian sector, the development prospects of the agricultural insurance system, sustainable food systems, experience exchange in agricultural and food sciences, innovative agriculture, the role of women in the agricultural sector, and other important subjects. Foreign guests, including ministers, are expected to attend the Forum.

As part of the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition, an art exhibition featuring paintings created by children from the “Ümid Var” inclusive community is organised. These artworks will adorn the exhibition’s evening reception, during which a charity auction of the presented pieces will also take place.

As part of the exhibitions, the traditional bilateral business meetings (B2B and B2G) provides an opportunity for representatives of local and international companies to discuss cooperation and potential partnerships in a face-to-face format. Additionally, within the framework of these bilateral meetings, representatives of private companies will have the chance to meet with officials from government institutions.

Additionally, during the exhibitions, seminars and presentations will be held by participating companies. For example, a presentation of German companies' products will take place at the German National Pavilion.

The organisers of the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are the Caspian Event Organisers company, as well as its partners Caspian Event Management and ICA Events.

News.Az