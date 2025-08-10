19 people injured in attack on bus station in Ukrainian Zaporozhye -VIDEO

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia city on Thursday. Reuters

As a result of the Russian attack in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine, 19 people were injured.

The head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov informed about this in his Telegram channel, News.Az informs.

"Already 19 wounded due to the Russian attack on Zaporozhye. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims," Fedorov wrote. "Multiple mine and blast injuries to the limbs, head, abdominal cavity - these are the injuries received by people who were near the bus station when the enemy struck it."

He also reported damage to seven apartment buildings and non-residential premises.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the Russian attack by stating that no deadlines or expectations from the Russian Federation work.

"That is why sanctions are needed, pressure is needed. Force is needed - the force of the United States first of all, the force of Europe, the force of all nations of the world that want peace and tranquility in international relations. If Russia does not want to stop the war, then its economy must be stopped," he emphasized in a video message on Telegram.

It should be noted that on the evening of August 10, Russian forces struck the Central Bus Station of Zaporozhye, as a result of the attack the building became completely unusable.

News.Az