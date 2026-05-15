19-year-old Chinese teen in suit earns 9,000 dollars monthly from fried rice stall

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A 19-year-old street food vendor in eastern China has gained attention after reports revealed he earns around 50,000 yuan (about 9,000 dollars) a month selling fried rice while dressed in a formal suit at a night market.

The young man, from Yantai in Shandong province, runs a small family-operated stall where he cooks fried rice for customers, attracting crowds with his unusual “office-style” appearance while working in a busy street food environment, News.Az reports, citing Asia One.

The teenager, surnamed Lu, reportedly began working at the stall in his teens and now serves hundreds of portions daily, with each plate cooked in just a few minutes and sales reaching around 200 servings per day.

According to reports, Lu works long evening hours from late afternoon until night, with his father helping prepare ingredients while he handles cooking, and the business has gone viral on Chinese social media for its distinctive presentation and strong sales performance.

News.Az