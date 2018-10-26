2 cars crash in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people were injured after two vehicles collided in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province, News.am reported.

A BMW and a VAZ-2106 crashed in Yeghegnadzor city.

According to shamshyan.com, the two drivers as well as two passengers in the BMW suffered injuries and were taken to Yeghegnadzor hospital.

The driver of the BMW is a private entrepreneur, whereas the driver of the VAZ-2106 serves in the army.

News.Az

