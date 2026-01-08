2 Indian students killed in road crash near Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Indian students from South Kazakhstan Medical University in Shymkent were killed in a road accident on a highway near Almaty on January 6, according to.

The Indian Embassy in Astana said five Indian nationals — four students and one tourist — were traveling in the same vehicle. Two of the students died at the scene, while the remaining three passengers were seriously injured and taken to intensive care, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform News Agency.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The Indian Embassy expressed condolences to the victims’ families and said it is staying in close contact with relatives and working with Kazakh authorities to provide consular support.

Earlier this week, a separate crash involving a truck on the Astana–Yereimentau–Shiderty highway left one person dead and three others injured.

News.Az