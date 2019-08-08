2 killed, 15 injured in military unit explosion in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and four more were injured to various degrees as a result of the explosion of a liquid engine rocket engine at a training ground near Arkhangelsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Authorities in the Arkhangelsk region confirmed information about the incident, which happened in a military unit in the village of Nenoksa, according to the press service of the regional governor.

Emergency evacuation helicopters are ready to fly to the area where the incident happened, near the village of Nenoksa in the Arkhangelsk region; hospitals are ready to accept possible victims, the press service of the governor Igor Orlov said.

The central marine test site of the Russian Navy is situated on the territory of the Nenoks administrative district.

News.Az

