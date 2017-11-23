2 killed, 6 injured in shootout in Dagestan, closer to the border with Azerbaijan

Two are said to have been killed and six others injured in a shootout in southern Dagestan, a source in the local law enforcement told TASS, APA reports.

"There has been a shootout in the Magaramkent district of Dagestan, closer to the border with Azerbaijan. Two are said to have been killed and six others wounded. Details are being cleared up," the source said.

There has been no official comment from Dagestan’s law enforcement yet.

News.Az

News.Az