2 killed after cargo plane crashes in U.S. state of Ohio

A cargo plane crashed early Wednesday near an airport in the U.S. state of Ohio, killing two people aboard, Xinhua reported.

Citing Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, reports said the Convair 440 crashed shortly after 2:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) into an auto repair shop just east of Toledo Express Airport, hitting several unoccupied vehicles and causing a fire.

The port authority officials said that no further information was immediately available about the dead and the aircraft's owner. No other injuries were reported yet.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane took off from Millington-Memphis Airport in Tennessee.

Joe Rotterdam, the port authority's manager of airline affairs, said officials couldn't confirm whether the aircraft made any distress call prior to the crash. That will be part of an investigation led by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board and joined by local fire department as well as highway patrol.

News.Az

News.Az