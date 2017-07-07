2 people die of electrocution in pool, other 2 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The accident occurred in Ismayilli killed 2, injured two others.

The incident was took place in the village of Istisu, in the resort zone "Green House", APA reports.

According to preliminary information, as a result of electric shock in the pool resident of Baku city Adigozalov Emin, 33 and resident of Khirdalan city Gulhuseyn Guliyev, 38 died.

Resident of the Zagatala region, Omar Eltakin, 36, and resident of Baku city Zakir Aliyev, 31were taken to the Central District Hospital of the Ismayilli region.

The incident occurred when vacationers were swimming in the pool. According to the preliminary version, the cause of the accident was a disorder in the electric circuit of the water pump. Representatives of law enforcement agencies are on the scene. The Prosecutor's Office of Ismayilli region initiated a criminal case, an investigation is under way.

