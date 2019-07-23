2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, officials said Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists had provided weapons and personnel to PKK, the provincial governorate said in a statement.

One of them identified by the initials C.T. was codenamed "Doktor"; the other identified as F.A. was codenamed "Ferit".

Turkey has long been conducting operations against the PKK terror group in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

