20 January victims commemorated in Switzerland

A commemoration ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy was organized at the “Karabakh” weekend school under the Azerbaijani-Turkish Cul

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation Khanim Ibrahimova highlighted the history of the January tragedy events. The Ambassador said that only after national leader Heydar Aliyev’s return to power in Azerbaijan in 1994, the 20 January tragedy was recognized politically and legally and the day was declared as the National Day of Mourning.

The ceremony then featured a special workshop conducted by Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland Gasim Nasirov for children. He said the tragic events went down in history as an example of the Azerbaijani people’s struggle for independence, becoming the symbol of heroism.

The event participants were presented with publications on the 30th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, as well as books highlighting the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

