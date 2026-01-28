20 kg of drugs seized in Azerbaijan's Neftchala

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major drug trafficking attempt was foiled in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala district, where police seized nearly 20 kilograms of narcotics during a targeted operation, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect told investigators that he had been recruited as a drug courier by an Iranian citizen whose identity is still under investigation. He reportedly planned to deliver the narcotics to Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A criminal case has been opened, and a court has ordered pretrial detention for the suspect. Investigative measures are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals linked to the trafficking network.

News.Az