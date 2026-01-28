Yandex metrika counter

20 kg of drugs seized in Azerbaijan's Neftchala

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: AZERTAC

A major drug trafficking attempt was foiled in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala district, where police seized nearly 20 kilograms of narcotics during a targeted operation, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect told investigators that he had been recruited as a drug courier by an Iranian citizen whose identity is still under investigation. He reportedly planned to deliver the narcotics to Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A criminal case has been opened, and a court has ordered pretrial detention for the suspect. Investigative measures are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals linked to the trafficking network.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

