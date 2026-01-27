Baku court extends detention of Russian citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in Baku has extended the pretrial detention of a group of Russian citizens arrested in connection with an Interior Ministry operation targeting drug trafficking and cyber fraud.

The decision was issued after hearings at the Khatai District Court, where submissions requesting an extension of the detention measures were reviewed. Lawyer Javad Javadli confirmed that the court ruled to prolong the arrest of each group member by an additional three months, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Javadli also stated that he plans to file an appeal against the decision concerning the Russian citizen he represents, signaling that the defense will challenge the extension in a higher court.

The detainees were arrested during a law enforcement operation conducted by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. Authorities reported that the operation focused on the transit and circulation of narcotics allegedly originating from Iran, as well as suspected cyber fraud activities. The arrests formed part of broader efforts to combat organized crime and cross-border illegal networks.

Initial detention measures were imposed on July 1 of last year by the Sabail District Court, which ordered a four-month pretrial detention period. Later, on October 28, the Khatai District Court extended the detention by three months. The latest ruling continues the custody period for a further three months as the investigation proceeds.

The case remains under judicial review, with further legal challenges expected from defense representatives in the coming days.

News.Az