2000 trees to be planted in Lankaran district in one day

“2000 trees will be planted in Lankaran district as part of Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s initiative to plant 650,000 trees in the country

Babayev noted that Lankaran is actively preparing for this event. “A headquarter has been created, a plan of action has been approved for this noble initiative, and the places where trees will be planted in the district have been determined”, the district official said.

“Various evergreen trees will be planted along the Caspian Sea shore at the Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Lankaran city and along the Baku-Astara highway running through Lankaran district. Preparatory work is under way in the areas where the trees will be planted, holes are being dug and irrigation networks are being created. The trees to be planted along the Caspian Sea will be a recreation place for not only Lankaran residents but also for tourists arriving in the district”, Babayev added.

